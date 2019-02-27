NIA Raids Houses Of Separatists, Including Mirwaiz Farooq, In Kashmir

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the funding of terrorist activities

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations, including on the houses of separatists like Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, in connection with a case related to funding to terrorist and separatist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The agency said it recovered "high-tech internet communication setup" from the residence of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

It also claimed to have recovered letter heads of terrorist groups and visa recommendation letters for admission in Pakistan-based educational institutions from several locations.

The NIA team, accompanied by local police and CRPF personnel, swooped on the houses of some of the separatist leaders, including the Mirwaiz, Naseem Geelani, son of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, and chairman of Tehrek-e-Hurriyat Ashraf Sehrai, they said.

"During the searches, NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including property papers, financial transactions receipts and bank account details. Electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs were also seized during the searches," the NIA spokesperson said.

"A high-tech internet communication setup was also recovered from the residence of Mirwaiz Umer Farooq," he said.

Besides these, the houses of JKLF leader Yaseen Malik, Shabir Shah, Zaffar Bhat and Masarat Alam were also raided.

Barring Mirwaiz and Sehrai, all other leaders were inside jail for quite some time.

"The searched premises included those belonging to top separatist leaders namely Yaseen Malik, Chairman JKLF, Shabir Shah, President JKDFP, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Chairman Awami Action Committee, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat,Masarat Alam, General Secretary APHC, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Chairman JKSM and Naseem Geelani, son of Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani," the spokesperson said.

The NIA had questioned two maternal uncles of the Mirwaiz - Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat - and his aides last year. Both of them are retired senior government officers.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the funding of terrorist activities, including those who pelted stones on security forces, burnt down schools and damaged government establishments.

The case names Hafeez Saeed, Pakistan-based chief of Jamaat-ud Dawah, the front for banned Lashker-e-Taiba, as an accused, besides organisations such as the Hurriyat Conference (factions led by Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq), Hizbul Mujahideen and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.