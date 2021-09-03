Probe Agency's Chargesheet Against Cop, Others In Antilia Bomb Scare Case

The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year.

Besides Sachin Waze, some former police personnel are accused in the case. File

Mumbai:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a charge sheet against dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and other accused in Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The central probe agency filed the charge sheet before a court here.

Besides Waze, former "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma and a few other former police personnel are also accused in the case.

The agency filed the charge sheet two days before the end of the 30-day extension granted to it by the court last month to complete the process, a defence lawyer said.

The case relates to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 this year. Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

