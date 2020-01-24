Akhil Gogoi's Judicial Custody Extended By 14 Days Over Anti-CAA Protests

Akhil Gogoi has been charged under sections of IPC and UAPA (File)

A special NIA court on Friday again remanded Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi, who has been arrested and charged under stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the anti-CAA protests in Assam, to 14-day judicial custody, his lawyer said.

Mr Gogoi was produced before the court amid tight security at the end of his previous 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

The court has again remanded Mr Gogoi to judicial custody and directed that he be produced on February 10, his advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI.

Mr Gogoi was last produced before the court on January 10 after being sent to judicial custody for 14 days on December 26.

The peasant leader, before being produced in the court on Friday, shouted "Jai Aai Asom" (Hail Mother Assam) and urged people to intensify the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The time for symbolic protests is over. The agitation should be intensified. People should fight a united battle against the CAA or else there are possibilities of betrayal by people with vested interests," he told journalists.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the Gauhati High Court seeking Mr Gogoi's custody again.

The case will come up for hearing on February 3.

Police had arrested Akhil Gogoi from Jorhat on December 12 and handed him over to the NIA.

The agency charged him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mr Gogoi was sent to NIA custody for 10 days on December 17 after which he was taken to Delhi without informing the court.

Activists of Gogoi-led KMSS were allegedly instrumental in mobilising anti-CAA protests across several districts in eastern Assam.

Various organisations, including the Congress, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) have demanded Mr Gogoi's immediate release.