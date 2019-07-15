Amit Shah, Asaduddin Owaisi In Fierce Clash Over NIA Bill In Parliament

Amit Shah lashed out at Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha during the debate on NIA Bill.

A bill to give broader powers to the National Investigation Agency, India's anti-terrorism organisation, set the stage for a stormy debate in parliament today, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Hyderabad politician Asaduddin Owaisi engaging in a bitter face-off.

The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which gives the agency powers to probe cybercrimes, human trafficking and attacks on Indians on foreign soil, was passed by the Lok Sabha thanks to the government's comfortable majority. It will need to be passed by the Rajya Sabha and cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind before it comes into force.

The opposition contended that the law would make India a police state and was susceptible to misuse but the government assured that such a situation would not arise. Instead, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the government would ensure that terrorism is finished off irrespective of the religion of the accused.

“What powers are you giving to NIA officer when you send him abroad to investigate someone? Don't compare us to US and Israel and intrude on other people's sovereignty... also, you cannot have such a vague definition of national interests in a bill,” Mr Owaisi said.

But a verbal duel between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Mr Shah was triggered when opposition members including Mr Owaisi started objecting to BJP's Satyapal Singh's claims during the debate

Asadudin Owaisi attacked the government in parliament over the NIA Bill.

Mr Singh alleged that the then Hyderabad Police commissioner was asked by a political leader of the state to change the course of investigation in a particular case else he could be transferred out. He said he found out about the incident as he was Mumbai police commissioner at that time.

Objecting to his claim, Mr Owaisi, a lawmaker from Hyderabad, demanded that that the BJP leader provide proof.

At this, Mr Shah got up from his seat and asked him to stop interrupting. "Mr Owaisi and everybody's secularism has burst out... we listened patiently when they all were speaking. You too should have the habit of listening Owaisi sahab. It can't go on like this. You have to listen," the BJP chief said, wagging his finger at the leader.

An agitated Mr Owaisi asked Mr Shah to not point a finger at him and said he cannot be frightened.

The BJP chief countered: "When you have fear in your mind then what can I do."

Mr Shah also targeted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government for repealing the anti-terror act POTA, saying it was not done because of its alleged misuse but to "save its vote bank".

He said there was a dramatic spurt in terror attacks after the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed resulting in the same UPA government being forced to constitute NIA after the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Asking all parties to support the bill, Mr Shah said a division in the House on the issue of strengthening the agency will send out a wrong message and boost the morale of terrorists.

His response came as several opposition leaders criticised the bill and accused the government of using investigating agencies for political vendetta.

Some lawmakers said the anti-terror law is misused at times to target members of a particular community.

"Let me make it clear. The Modi government has no such intention. Its only goal is to finish off terrorism but we will also not look at the religion of the accused while taking action," Mr Shah said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.