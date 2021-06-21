Rights Body Orders Inquiry Into Complaints Of West Bengal Post-Poll violence

The inquiry has been ordered in accordance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court, officials said.

The National Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra has constituted a committee headed by former Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain to enquire into the complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The inquiry has been ordered in accordance with the orders of the High Court of Calcutta, NHRC officials said.

The Committee under Jain would include Atif Rasheed, Vice Chairperson, National Commission for Minorities, Rajuben L Desai, Member, National Commission for Women, Santosh Mehra, Director General (Investigation), NHRC, Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission, Raju Mukherjee, Member Secretary, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and Manzil Saini, DIG (Investigation), NHRC.

As per the orders of the High Court, the NHRC Committee shall examine all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, complaints for which have already been received in the National Human Rights Commission or which may be received.

It shall also examine the complaints which have been received by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority and also further complaints that may be received by the Legal Services Authority.

Officials said the cases shall be examined, including by visiting the affected areas and shall submit a comprehensive report to the High Court of Calcutta about the present situation and also steps to be taken to ensure the confidence of the people that they can peacefully live in their houses and also carry on their occupation or business to earn their livelihood.

The Committee shall also point out the persons, prima-facie, responsible for crime and the officers who maintained calculated silence on the issue.

"The Committee is scheduled to start its inquiry process immediately", they said.