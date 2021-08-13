News Broadcasters Association Changes Name To Include Digital Media

NBA changed its name to News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA)

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), India's largest body of news broadcasters, has decided to change its name to News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), it said in a statement.

"NBA consists of the nation's top-rated news channels and commands more than 80 per cent of news television viewership in India. With the media landscape having changed drastically due to technology, enormous choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future, NBA Board has decided to change the name of NBA to NBDA in order to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members," the statement said.

"NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA," NBA president Rajat Sharma said.

The News Broadcasters Association set up an independent self-regulatory body, News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), 14 years ago. The NBSA has put in place a time-tested complaint redressal system and process, it said.