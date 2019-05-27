Newly-Appointed Sikkim Chief Minister Announces 5-Day Week For Employees

Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as the sixth Sikkim chief minister.

Newly-appointed Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, on Monday announced a five-day working week for state government employees.

After taking charge of the office at Tashiling state secretariat, he also held a meeting with top government officials.

Talking to reporters after interacting with senior officials, Mr Tamang said there will be five-day working week for the government employees in Sikkim.

"We have fulfilled one of our election promises to reduce the working week for government employees from six days earlier to five days," he said.

The chief minister also announced his ministers and MLAs, including himself, will use Scorpio vehicles instead of Fortuner SUVs which were being used by the elected representatives earlier.

"For the time being we have no option but to use Fortuner SUVs, but we will use Scorpio vehicles once they are made available to us," Mr Tamang said.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supremo had earlier accused the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government headed by his predecessor P K Chamling for "misusing public money".

Mr Tamang said the money saved on using less expensive vehicles like Scorpio will be used for betterment of the people of Sikkim.

In the introductory meeting with chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of department, the chief minister urged the entire government machinery to act as one family and support each other at every point of governance.

Mr Tamang said "good governance" initiated by the previous government will be continued and that the electoral fight against his predecessor Pawan Kumar Chamling was based solely on ideology, adding his government will always seek the latter's advice for running the affairs of the state.

Earlier in the day, the 51-year-old SKM supremo was sworn in as the sixth Sikkim chief minister along with 11 ministers by the governor at a function at Paljor stadium.

The SKM, founded in 2013, won a slender majority in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly by bagging 17 seats against 15 won by the SDF.

The Chamling government was ousted by the SKM after over 24 years rule.