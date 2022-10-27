Newborn Girl Dies At Rajasthan Hospital After Warmer Overheats: Report

The baby who died was 21-day old. (Representational image)

A newborn girl has died due to overheating of a warmer at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mother and Child Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where another baby was also injured.

The services of two contractual nursing staffers who were on duty in the NICU have been terminated with immediate effect and an inquiry committee has been formed, a hospital official said.

The baby who died was 21-day old. Being underweight she was admitted to the NICU on October 5.

She was kept in the warmer on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday. Her family members created a ruckus over the death following which action against contractual employees was taken and the inquiry committee was formed.

"Based on the report of the committee, further action will be taken," the official said.