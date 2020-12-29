Snowfall In Kashmir Brings Cheer, New Year May See More Tourist Footfall

New Year's Eve 2020: Fresh snowfall in Kashmir attracted tourists in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

New Year's Eve 2020: The tourist hotspots of Gulmarg and Pahalgam saw more tourists - both local and from outside on New Year's Eve - after moderate snowfall at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday. The snowfall brought hope to the local people linked with the tourism industry as they expect business to pick up around the New Year. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism has been one the worst-hit sectors. According to the weather office, snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, several hours after it had begun in neighbouring Budgam and Pulwama districts. Snowfall was also going in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir. Gulmarg, the popular ski resort, recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam and Sonamarg resorts in central Kashmir received around three to four inches of snow each.

Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists visit Patnitop following snowfall in the union territory. (28.12) pic.twitter.com/3vyJruc09h — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

Gurez in north Kashmir recorded three inches of fresh snowfall, weather officials they said, adding that there are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of Kashmir Valley as well. The area around the Jawahar Tunnel - on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway - also received snowfall since Monday but luckily the arterial road was open for traffic today. The snowfall ahead of the New Year has seen many domestic tourists and locals rushing to Gulmarg and Pahalgam, officials said.

Gulmarg saw more then 1,200 domestic tourist arrivals on Monday, while over 2,500 locals from various parts of the Valley were also at the skiing resort. The numbers are expected to rise over the next two days. Pahalgam resort is also seeing brisk footfall ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Overcast sky conditions meant that the night temperature in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remained around the freezing point. Kashmir is in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' or the 40-day harshest winter period when a severe cold wave sweeps the region and the temperatures drop drastically leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)