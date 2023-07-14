'New World Order Emerging': PM In Address To Indians In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Indian community in Paris at the end of Day One of his visit to France. A "new world order is emerging," he said, pointing to India's presidentship of the G20 this year. India's experience in multiple fields -- "climate change, global supply change, terrorism" -- will be helpful for the world, he said, addressing a charged crowd at La Seine Musicale in Paris.

"Today, the world is moving towards new world order. The capability and the role of India is changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It's for the first time, in a country's Presidency, that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country," he said.

PM Modi is in Paris on a two-day visit that will firm up crucial defence deals and deepen the India-France strategic ties that has been in place for decades. Tomorrow, he will join the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

His visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership and his invitation for the Bastille Day indicates a new high in the bilateral relations.

"I've visited France many times. However, this time, it's a special occasion to come to France. Tomorrow, it's a national day of France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion," the Prime Minister said.

He added that his invite to the Bastille Day celebrations, which he would attend with French President Emmanuel Macron, was a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France".