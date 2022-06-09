'New Spider Man...': Internet Users Shocked By Pickpocket Video

The video then slows down to show exactly what happened.

A video has been going viral online of a jaw dropping pickpocketing incident occurring on a moving train. The video allegedly from Bihar shows 2 individuals sitting on a train and looking outside at the views. The train is travelling through a bridge when one of the passengers suddenly gets up looking bewildered and confused.

New spider man found on Indian railways bridge in Bihar.



चलती ट्रेन से मोबाइल झपट लिया #बिहारpic.twitter.com/qnerokQIaF — Capt. Kanika Bhardwaj (@capt_kanika) June 9, 2022

The video then slows down to show exactly what happened. In the slow motion video one can see a man hanging on the bridge and picking a wallet out of the man's pocket who doesn't realise it until it's too late.

The video has been circulated from multiple social media accounts with many calling the thief “Spiderman” for his ability to hold onto the bridge and grab the wallet. Other social media users were less amused with many commenting about the unsafe nature of the route the train was taking.

Recently there have been several viral videos being shared at railway stations. Earlier this month a video is going viral on social media which shows a woman falling on the platform while trying to board a moving train. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel became her saviour, preventing the woman from falling into the gap between the platform and the train. Fortunately, he was walking on the platform when the incident took place and saved her life.

The railways hailed the quick-thinking of the railway cop. "The promptness of the railway employee saved the life of a passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved his life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal," it said in a tweet.