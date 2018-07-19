New Rs 100 Note: Know All Features Of The New Currency Denomination

Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 142 mm, the RBI said in a statement.

New lavender-coloured Rs 100 currency notes will soon be issued by the Reserve Bank of India as part of the revised design series introduced after demonetisation in 2016. The new note will feature the motif of the 'Rani Ki Vav' stepwell in Gujarat, as well as the Swachh Bharat logo and slogan.

"The base colour of the note is lavender. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. Dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 142 mm," the RBI said in a statement.

"All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. As is normal, when a new design of banknote is introduced, printing and supply of these notes for distribution to public through the banking channel will gradually increase," it added.

Features

(Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 100

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 100

3. Denominational numeral 100 in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters 'RBI', 'Bharat' (in Devnagari), 'India' and '100'

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions 'Bharat' (in Devnagari and RBI with colour shift; Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor's signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

9. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (100) watermarks

10. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

11. For visually impaired intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised triangular identification mark with micro-text 100, four angular bleed lines both on the right and left sides



(Back)



