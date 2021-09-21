New Punjab Chief Minister, Party Leaders Meet In Delhi To Discuss New Cabinet

Charanjit Channi and other leaders were to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, but could not (File)

Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held talks with party leaders in the national capital on Tuesday about the formation of a new state cabinet.

Mr Channi, his two deputies - Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni, along with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi. AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was also present during the meeting.

The Congress approved Pargat Singh and Yoginder Pal Dhingra as the new general secretaries of the state Congress Committee. Gulzar Inder Chahal was appointed as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) treasurer, according to an official AICC statement.

Mr Channi, his two deputies, and Mr Sidhu had earlier met veteran party leader Ambika Soni at her residence.

They met KC Venugopal at his residence along with Harish Rawat and discussed the formulation of the new Punjab Cabinet.

Mr Channi and others were to meet Rahul Gandhi, but could not since he was not in Delhi.