New Labour Codes To Make Workplaces Safer, Equitable For Women

The just-implemented four Labour Codes, which came into force last Friday, among several reforms, marked a major milestone in creating a safer, fairer, and more inclusive workplace for women, the government said.

As part of the reforms, the codes prohibit gender discrimination, mandate equal pay, and open doors for women to work across all sectors, including underground mining and heavy machinery, allowing night shifts – subject to their safety and consent.

Codes also include flexible provisions such as work-from-home, aiming to boost women's participation in the labour force.

Also, women will get equal opportunities to earn higher incomes in high-paying job roles.

Mandatory women's representation in grievance redressal committees has been provided under the new Codes.

With these landmark changes, India is visibly signalling its commitment to building a modern, gender-equal workforce poised to power the next phase of the country's economic progress.

"The 2025 labour reforms are a watershed moment focused on achieving parity for women at workplace and overhauls India's labour economy for a futuristic workforce," the Ministry of Finance said.

In a historic decision, the government of India, last Friday, announced that the four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 are being made effective with immediate effect.

The four Codes rationalise 29 existing labour laws.

By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare, and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries, the government had asserted, driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"The world acknowledges India's rise as a trusted global partner. The new labour reforms by the government reflect the commitment to a future-ready economy, simplifying compliance, empowering women workers and strengthening Bharat's position in the global value chain!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, sharing a news article written by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Minister Mandaviya argued that these Codes are both pro-worker and pro-growth, establishing a strong foundation for universal social security, fair and timely wages, safer workplaces, formal recognition for emerging segments such as gig and platform workers, and greater empowerment for Yuva and Nari Shakti.

While making effective the four Codes, the government argued that many of India's labour laws were framed in the pre-Indpendence and early post-Independence era (1930s-1950s), at a time when the economy and world of work were fundamentally different. While most major economies have updated and consolidated their labour regulations in recent decades, India continued to operate under fragmented, complex and in several parts outdated provisions spread across 29 Central labour laws.

These restrictive frameworks, according to the government, struggled to keep pace with changing economic realities and evolving forms of employment, creating uncertainty and increasing compliance burden for both workers and industry.

The implementation of the four Labour Codes addresses this long-pending need to move beyond colonial-era structures and align with modern global trends. Together, these Codes empower both workers and enterprises, building a workforce that is protected, productive and aligned with the evolving world of work -- paving the way for a more resilient, competitive and self-reliant nation.

