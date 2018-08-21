New Health Warning Images On Cigarette Packs From September 1

The health warning images will also be used for other tobacco products. (Representational)

The government on Monday announced that the existing health warning images on the packs of cigarettes and other tobacco products will be replaced with new sets of images for all tobacco product packs, which will be effective from September 1.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released two sets of specified health warning images, of which the first one will be valid for a period of 12 months starting September and the second one will come into effect after that.

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Those found violating the prescribed norms, the Ministry said, will face punishment as laid out in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.