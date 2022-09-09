New CCTV Shows Man Talking To Woman Before Nihang Sikhs Killed Him

The two Nihang Sikhs are seen speaking with the man before he was killed

New CCTV footage shows the man who was hacked to death by three men near the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar talking to a woman before he was murdered.

In the new CCTV footage, the man, on his bike, stops to speak with the woman, who appears to move away from him. The man looks at the woman but she looks away.

Two Nihang Sikhs, who would later be seen attacking the man, walk past and then return to the spot. They both appear to talk to the woman. Soon, the man tries to ride away, but is stopped by one of the Nihang Sikhs, who grabs the bike's handlebar.

It is not known what transpired between the man and the woman.

Yesterday, it was reported that a factory worker was hacked to death by three men, including the two Nihang Sikhs, over his chewing tobacco.

The two-minute CCTV clip of the attack shared by the police shows a brief verbal spat before one of the Nihang Sikhs pulls out his sword. The man pushes him and tries to escape on foot, but the two Nihang Sikhs grab and overpower him. A third man is seen joining the assault and landing dagger blows on him.

A CCTV camera outside a hotel had captured the murder on Wednesday. The body remained on the street overnight, next to a drain, until police got to know on Thursday morning.

The Nihang Sikhs - part of an ultra-conservative order within the Sikhs - had got into a quarrel with Harmanjeet Singh, reported to be in his 20s.

"They had taken offence to his chewing tobacco and being drunk while roaming in that area," Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh told reporters. The street is barely a kilometre from the temporal Sikh shrine Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple.

"It is shameful that while there were six-seven people on the spot, none of them called us," the city police chief said.

Harmanjeet's mother said he was to migrate abroad soon.