Opposition Raises Law And Order Question After Punjab Businessman Shot Dead

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government is facing a barrage of questions and the heat from the Opposition after a businessman was shot dead in Abohar in Fazilka district Monday.

Sanjay Verma, a co-owner of the 'New Wear Well Gents Tailor' showroom, was shot dead near Bhagat Singh Chowk, a bustling commercial area in Abohar. He had just stepped out of his car near his showroom when he was shot several times.

Blaming the Centre, AAP's Punjab chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora has claimed that the attacks are being orchestrated by criminals languishing in jails and the businessman of Abohar was one of the victims of jailed gangster conspiracies.

Mr Arora accused the BJP-led Central Government of shielding Lawrence Bishnoi by keeping him in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and restricting his transfer.

"Why AAP-led Chief Minister, who is also Home Minister of Punjab, not approaching any BJP-ruled state from where these gangsters are operating if the government is serious about maintaining law and order in the state," Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa told NDTV.

Soon after the killing, a social media post had surfaced, in which someone claimed the responsibility for the killing.

"Someone took responsibility. However, we will investigate whether this was done to confuse us... Initial investigation suggests three people were on a motorcycle; an update on their involvement will follow. CCTV footage and other materials assist us in solving the case," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill, had told reporters.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the law and order in Punjab has "plummeted to its lowest point."

"The shocking daylight murder of Sanjay Verma, owner of The New Wear Well Tailors in Abohar, underscores the prevailing jungle raaj. Businessmen and professionals including doctors, artists & athletes are facing grave threats from extortionists," he said.

"I strongly condemn this brutal killing and offer heartfelt condolences to the Verma family. The perpetrators must be arrested immediately and brought to justice," Mr Badal said further.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the killing was an "eerie reminder" of Punjab's law and order collapsing.

"Deafening silence of the AAP Government after each such killing only emboldens the gangsters. CM Bhagwant Mann must tell Punjabis who is responsible for this blot on Punjab's name. Wake up, it's already too late," Mr Jakhar said on X.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"CM @BhagwantMann must resign! Punjab's law and order is in shambles. The govt must hold a serious discussion on public safety in the upcoming Assembly session," Mr Bajwa said, adding, Punjab is being ruled by gangsters.

The leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly also said, "This is not governance. This is complete lawlessness. @AAPPunjab has handed Punjab over to bullets and bloodshed."

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that Punjab was turning into a "gangland" under the Aam Aadmi Party's rule.

Mr Warring also referred to the killing of a Moga doctor, Aniljit Kambhoj, to condemn the state's law and order.

"... In both the incidents criminal gangs are suspected to be involved. What is the @PunjabPoliceInd doing? This calls for stringent action lest the situation gets completely out of control," Mr Warring said on X.