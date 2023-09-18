'New Benchmark In Productivity': Bengaluru Woman Peels Veggies While Stuck In Traffic

She wrote, "Being productive during peak traffic hours."

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes excruciatingly long to cover short distances. According to the latest report by Greenpeace India, the average commute time for car users in Bengaluru is typically observed to be a minimum of one hour when covering a standard travel distance of 10 kilometres. Recently, a woman from Bengaluru shared how she used her time while being stuck in traffic.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a user named Priya shared she tried to be productive by peeling vegetables while stuck in traffic in the city. The woman could be seen sitting on the passenger seat of a car with peeled vegetables placed on her lap.

She wrote, "Being productive during peak traffic hours."

See the post here:

Being productive during peak traffic hours 😑 pic.twitter.com/HxNJoveHwS — Priya (@malllige) September 16, 2023

Since being shared online, the post has amassed several reactions on X.

"Sending this to my boss," a user joked.

"Quite productive," another user remarked on X.

"Haha.. I won't be surprised if a startup comes up with an idea of mobile hydroponics farms. Plants grow as a vehicle reaches Indiranagar from Silkboard midst of Bangalore traffic," the third user suggested.

"Damn... You have set a new benchmark in productivity, Priya," the fourth user commented.

"There is so much to learn, achieve, and grow when travelling in #Bengaluru during peak hours. Our visionary politico-bureaucratic-builder combo who saw this potential did a great job narrowing our roads, " the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Bengaluru has suffered a loss of Rs 19,725 crore per year due to its traffic delays, congestion, stoppage of signals, time loss, fuel loss and related factors.

The study conducted by traffic expert M N Sreehari and his team looks at issues surrounding road planning, flyover, traffic management, and infrastructural deficit.