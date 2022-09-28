New Attorney General Of India Is Senior Advocate R Venkataramani

R Venkatramani will take charge as the new Attorney General of India on October 1, 2022

Senior advocate R Venkataramani has been named as the new Attorney General of India. He will hold office for a period of three years. The notification regarding Mr Venkataramani's appointment as the Attorney General was issued today by the Department of Legal Affairs, Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Mr Venkataramani will replace current Attorney General KK Venugopal whose term ends on September 30, 2022. Mr Venugopal is currently on his third extension.

Earlier, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi had declined the Centre's offer to return as the Attorney General of India, the government's top lawyer. Mr Rohatgi, 67, had stepped down as Attorney General in June 2017, when Mr Venugopal succeeded him.

Confirming Mr Venkataramani's appointment, the office of Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, tweeted: "Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022."

माननीय राष्ट्रपति, श्री आर. वेंकटरमणी, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता को दिनांक 1 अक्टूबर, 2022 से भारत के महान्यायवादी के पद पर नियुक्त करती हैं।



Honorable President is pleased to appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India w.e.f. 1st October 2022.

Born in Pondicherry on April 13, 1950, Mr Venkataramani was registered as a lawyer with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1977. In 1979, he moved to the Supreme Court.

In 1997, the Supreme Court designated him as Senior Advocate.

He had represented Central government, several state governments, universities and public sector entities before his Supreme Court and High Court stints.

Mr Venkataramani had also served as a member of the Law Commission of India in 2010 and 2013.