'New Arrangements': Raj Babbar On Reports Of Quitting As UP Congress Boss

Raj Babbar's exit, if it happens, will be the third in a row for the Congress New Delhi: Amid reports that he had quit as Congress chief in Uttar Pradesh, actor-politician Raj Babbar today said "new arrangements" were being worked out in the party for the 2019 national election. Raj Babbar's reported exit comes after the Congress's



"New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress, whatever new positions will be given by the party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019," the 65-year-old said in response to the reports of his resignation.



Hours later, Raj Babbar was just a little more forceful as he said: "I don't know from where this rumour is doing the rounds. In any case all of us in the Congress are party workers -- posts and positions are symbolic."



Mr Babbar's exit --



The party's Gujarat chief Bharat Sinh Solanki will quit after he returns from the US, say reports after he had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Alpesh Thakore, one of the party's most recent acquisitions in Gujarat, is in the race to replace him.



Goa congress chief Shantaram Naik said he had put in his papers "inspired" by Rahul Gandhi's rousing speech at the Congress meet. He appeared a little upset as he said that the "announcement on state Congress chiefs could have come a little later".



Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, however, clarified that Raj Babbar had not resigned.



Reports said that until the veteran actor's resignation was accepted, he would remain state party chief.



