'Never Touch Alcohol': Congress MLA's Children's Day 'Advice' Backfires

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha has apologised for his comment

Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha kicked up a row by claiming that several kings, including Prithviraj Chauhan, lost their kingdoms and legacy due to their love for alcohol. A video of his speech, delivered at a school, was shared widely on social media, prompting condemnation from the opposition BJP.

Addressing a gathering in a private school to mark Children's Day in Morena on Thursday, Sabalgarh MLA Kushwaha said, "Delhi's King Prithviraj Chauhan, King Parimal of Mahoba and King Jaychand of Kannauj have been great kings. But due to this (making a hand gesture to show drinking), now bats are flying in their forts and palaces, and no one is left to take their names."

"Therefore, never touch liquor," he told children.

After the comment, Mr Kushwaha expressed regret in a written statement issued on Thursday evening. "In my speech today on the occasion of Children's Day, in a bid to motivate students, I told the students about all the great men and kings. But it was not my intention to insult any person, caste, religion or sect. If my statement hurt anyone's feelings, then I apologise to all such people," he said in the statement.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP said the statement reflects the mindset of Congress leaders towards the country's great personalities.

"Kushwaha disgraced great personalities of our history in his speech in front of young students. His apology outside doesn't matter. He should go to the school and express regret," state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said.

"This speech shows the mindset of Congress leaders towards our great leaders and personalities. The Congress only cares about Nehru-Gandhi family. The ruling party of the state should take action against Kushwaha," Mr Agrawal added.

The Congress said the issue ended with the MLA's apology.

"The Congress respects all great leaders and personalities. Kushwaha's statement was misinterpreted. His intention was not to show disrespect to these personalities. He has already apologised for his statement," MP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.