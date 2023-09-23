'Never Spoken Against Ajit Pawar': Supriya Sule On 'Not Every Brother' Remark

Ms Sule said her comments were against the statements made by PM Modi and Amit Shah. (File)

NCP working president Supriya Sule said on Saturday that she has never said anything against her politically estranged cousin Ajit Pawar.

Ms Sule, who represents the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, was in Pune to pray to various Ganesh idols during Ganeshotsav.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suffered a jolt in July after a group of party leaders led by Ajit Pawar broke away and joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Ms Sule has remained with her father and party founder Sharad Pawar.

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said, "I never ask anything from God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers."

Asked about her recent speech referring to "bhai" (brother) in Parliament, Sule said, "Ajit Dada is my elder brother and I have never said anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah."

Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, "Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that looks after the well-being of the sister)."

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the past 10 years but now he doesn't say that NCP is a "Naturally Corrupt Party".

"The BJP always conducted revenge politics. If allegations made against us are true, let there be an inquiry (against us). Also, if the allegations turn out to be false, BJP should apologise to us," he said.

To a question about BJP Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory remarks in the Lower House against BSP MP Danish Ali, Sule said the comments were very unfortunate. The NCP and Trinamool Congress have already written to the Lok Sabha Speaker about the incident, she said.

