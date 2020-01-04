'Fake': Netflix After Call-For-Offer Links Number To Back Citizenship Law

The number is the same one tweeted by BJP to rally support for Citizenship Act (Representational)

Streaming giant Netflix today denied it was offering free six-month subscriptions to users who would dial a phone number being circulated on micro-blogging site Twitter. "This is absolutely fake. If you want free Netflix please use someone else's account like the rest of us," Netflix tweeted in reply to a user who said one may dial a number for the 'promotional offer'.

The number in question is the same one tweeted by the BJP's official handle to rally support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, against which protests have been going on in several parts of the country since last month.

Senior BJP leader and MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje also tweeted the phone number, asking users to give a missed call to show support. "...Let's stand as ONE & uphold the ethos, harmony & compassion of this land. This will end decades long sufferings of our minorities brothers from Pak, Afghan & Bangladesh," the BJP leader tweeted, along with the phone number.

The BJP has also kicked off a campaign to reach out to the country's citizens to give information about the amended citizenship law.

Home Minister Amit Shah, in an interview to news agency ANI, admitted to a "communication gap" over the amended citizenship law. "I have no hesitation in admitting that there may have been a communication gap," Mr Shah had said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India before 2015 because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.