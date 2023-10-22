'Nero Of Karnataka': HD Kumaraswamy Attacks Congress, Siddaramaiah

Mr Kumaraswamy also used the hashtag "Scamgress".

Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in the state and termed it 'Scamgress'.

Taking to X, HD Kumaraswamy took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying, "When Rome was burning, Nero was playing the violin! Here people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka was watching a cricket match."

The state of Karnataka is facing electricity issues and the chief minister and deputy chief minister were busy watching a cricket match, he said.

Mr Kumaraswamy has accused the government of artificially creating an electricity shortage by reducing power generation below the state's installed capacity. He alleged that power purchases are motivated by seeking commissions. According to Mr Kumaraswamy, the state has an installed capacity of 32,912 MW but currently generates only around 12,000 MW due to mismanagement.

"Again and again, I say that the creation of artificial power shortage is your own conspiracy. The more it escalates, the more you collect. You are going to collect a lot of commission by buying from private companies. If not, issue a 'white paper' on the reality of power shortage. Why are you silent on this? Why did production stop suddenly? Why didn't they save coal even though they knew that hydropower would help them?" Mr Kumaraswamy said on X.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the commission claims and suggested that Mr Kumaraswamy should file a complaint if he believes wrongdoing occurred in power purchases.

The JDS leader also attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Mr Shivakumar saying they did not address the drought-like situations across the state and power crisis.

"If people are suffering from an electricity shortage and drought, they are sad enough to sit and watch cricket all day! Nero was playing the violin while Rome was burning!! If people were in trouble, Nero of Karnataka would have watched a cricket match!" Mr Kumaraswamy added.

Mr Shivakumar defended watching the match, emphasising that life involves various aspects beyond politics.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)