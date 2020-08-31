'Lost A Great Friend': Nepal President, PM Mourn Pranab Mukherjee's Death

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 today. (File)

Expressing grief over the death of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the country has lost a good friend.

Incumbent President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari who welcomed Mr Mukharjee during his state visit to Nepal in 2016 said Nepal has lost a good friend.

"I am saddened by the tragic death of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee today. On behalf of the Nepali people, the Government of Nepal and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of India, the Government of India and the bereaved families. Since his death, Nepal has lost a good friend," President Bhandari tweeted.

Pranab Mukharjee, then President of India, went on a 3-day state visit to Nepal in November 2016. The visit at the time came in a gap of about 18 years as KR Narayanan was the last Indian President who came on a visit to Nepal in May 1998.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also condoled the demise of Pranab Mukharjee as loss of a great friend.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India HE Pranab Mukharjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members," PM Oli tweeted on Monday evening.

"In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life," Prime Minister Oli added.

Pranab Mukharjee also played a role to broker a peace deal between the then warring Maoist and Government of Nepal.