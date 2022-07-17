'Neither Ornamental Nor Political': Outgoing Veep On Governor's Post

Mr Naidu pointed out how motivating people to get vaccinated "has had positive outcomes".

Barely a month before his term ends, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon Governors to act as a 'guide' to states, adding that the office of a Governor is "neither an ornamental position nor a political position".

He appealed to Governors to ensure that the programmes funded by the government are properly implemented by the states. Their conduct should 'set an example' for the state administration, a media release from his office quoted him saying.

Addressing Governors, Lt. Governors, and administrators from various states and union territories at a lunch hosted by him at his official residence, he urged the Governors to frequently visit "as many universities as possible" in their state, in the role of Chancellor to the universities, and interact with the students and staff to motivate them.

He also suggested that they oversee the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 "in its letter and spirit".

He further suggested that Governors can also become important partners in the eradication of tuberculosis and other health awareness initiatives in the states and UTs. Citing the example of vaccination coverage, Mr Naidu pointed out how motivating people to get vaccinated "has had positive outcomes" and reduced mortalities in India.

He suggested that Governors become partners in various vaccination campaigns and also stress the importance of healthy dietary habits in their interaction with people.

Governors, Lt. Governors, and Administrators from various states and union territories, their spouses, Home Minister Amit Shah, senior officials, and other dignitaries were present at the lunch, the media release said.

Mr Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, today sought a good monsoon session of the parliament as a "farewell gift" in the all-party meeting today to deliberate on the agenda of the upcoming session, sources said.

The opposition has listed 16 issues for the session beginning tomorrow. A record of 41 leaders and ministers attended the all-party meeting today where Mr Naidu sought the cooperation of all sections of the House as a 'farewell gift' in the form of a meaningful and productive session.

In 2017, the Bharatiya Janata Party had named then cabinet minister Mr Naidu, a former BJP president and veteran parliamentarian, as its vice presidential candidate.

Mr Naidu had won the election comfortably to occupy the second highest constitutional post in the country. His current term ends on August 10.

This time, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the ruling NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President.

Out of Parliament's current strength of 780, the BJP alone has 394 MPs, more than the majority mark of 390, and is expected to comfortably win again.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.