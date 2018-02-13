Neiphiu Rio Elected Unopposed, 195 Candidates In Fray For Nagaland Incumbent Chief Minister T R Zeliang is seeking re-election from the Peren seat, which will witness a triangular contest, also featuring Iherie Ndang of the NDPP and Independent candidate Kengim Kulimbe.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Neiphiu Rio, returning on an NDPP ticket, is the only declared uncontested candidate Kohima: Former chief minister Neiphiu Rio was declared elected unopposed to the Nagaland Assembly as his opponent withdrew his nomination on Monday, the last date for withdrawal, Chief Electoral Officer of the north-eastern state Abhijit Sinha said.



A total of 195 candidates are in the fray for the February 27 Assembly election, after the withdrawal of nominations, as of the 257 documents submitted by 256 candidates till February 7, 32 withdrew their papers while 29 documents were declared invalid, he added.



Three-time former chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who is returning to the state politics after a gap of almost four years on an NDPP ticket from the Northern Angami-II seat of Kohima district, is the only declared uncontested candidate.



Rio's opponent, NPF nominee Chupfu-o, withdrew his papers.



The contesting parties for the ensuing election are -- the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) from 58 seats, the Congress from 18, the BJP from 20, the JD(U) from 13, the National People's Party (NPP) from 25, the NCP from six, the AAP from three, the LJP from two, the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) from 40 seats, while there are 11 Independent candidates.



The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.



Incumbent Chief Minister T R Zeliang is seeking re-election from the Peren seat, which will witness a triangular contest, also featuring Iherie Ndang of the NDPP and Independent candidate Kengim Kulimbe.



