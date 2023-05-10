NEET Aspirant Girls Asked To Wear Clothes Inside Out At Maharashtra Exam Centre

Some reports say college authorities told aspirants that they were not adhering to the dress code. (file)

Some girl students in Maharashtra taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate admissions to medical colleges, on Sunday, alleged they had to face an uncomfortable situation at their exam centres as they were asked to change their clothes in the open.

Some students at the exam centre at Smt Kasturbai Walchand College in the Sangli area were asked to undress and wear their clothes inside out. Some girl students allege that there was no designated place to change, and they were made to feel uncomfortable in public.

Some girls reportedly had something written on their kurtas.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exam, is probing the matter after receiving complaints. There has been no official statement so far.

Some reports say college authorities told the aspirants that they were not adhering to the dress code mandated by the National Testing Agency, which is why they had to comply with a last-minute change in attire.

Media reports say another incident was reported in West Bengal where some girls were asked to change clothes. Unable to locate a clothes shop in the vicinity, some girls reportedly had to switch clothes with their mothers. Some reportedly alleged that they were asked to strip, and their underwear checked.

The National Testing Agency conducted this year's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam on May 7. Over 20 lakh candidates were expected to appear for India's only medical entrance examination.

NEET UG is conducted in 13 languages, through which admission is granted to 10 courses, including MBBS. The examination was conducted under the pen-and-paper system at 499 locations across the country.