2 Teachers Questioned In Maharashtra In NEET Paper Leak Case

The Zilla Parishad teachers also ran private coaching centres in Latur.

Bihar may not be the only state where malpractices were found during the medical entrance exam NEET with cops in Maharashtra questioning two teachers in the paper leak case.

Sanjay Tukaram Jadhav and Jalil Umarkhan Pathan were picked up by the Nanded Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on the suspicion that they were involved in the NEET paper leak case. They used to teach in Zilla Parishad schools and also run private coaching centres in Latur.

They were released after several hours of questioning and will be called again if needed, sources said.

The twin public exams of NEET and UGC-NET have rocked the Indian academic and political world with paper leaks being investigated by authorities at both central and state levels.

The CBI was handed over the probe into NEET paper leaks last night as the government vowed to protect the interest of the students. It is also probing the UGC-NET irregularities, which include papers being leaked and sold on the dark net.

Cops are also probing the role of 'solver gangs' that leak exam papers and provide proxy candidates to take tests for candidates.

On its part, the government yesterday replaced the testing body head and formed a panel comprising to look into the NEET irregularities. A new law has also been notified to curb paper leaks and other exam malpractices.

Nearly 24 lakh students had taken the NEET UG test on May 5, but after the results were declared on June 4, allegations of paper leaks and grace marks give to over 1,500 students surfaced. This triggered protests and court cases, and ultimately a CBI probe.

This afternoon, over 1,500 aspirants will take a NEET re-test at seven exam centres after the testing agency withdrew the grace marks awarded to them to make up for loss of time. Officials of the exam body will be present to ensure the exams are held smoothly.

NEET PG, which was scheduled today, was cancelled last night with the Health ministry stating a new date will be announced soon. UGC-NET was also cancelled - just a day after it was already conducted.