Need Wider G7-Style Group With India, China And Turkey: Vladimir Putin

PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia was ready to host a meeting of the G7/G8 group of nations, and would welcome a wider format featuring India, Turkey and China.

Putin, who was speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Far East, said he could not imagine an effective international organisation without China or India.

