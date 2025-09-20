"Need To Clean Up System If There Are Gaps": Supriya Sule On 'Vote Chori' Row

Amid the Opposition's repeated claims of vote manipulation, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule said that there is a need to "clean up the system" if there are any gaps.

"I see no reason we can't have a debate on data. Need to clean up the system if there are gaps," Ms Sule said at the NDTV Yuva event.

Ms Sule's comments come in the backdrop of Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) and a promise that his party will soon release what he described as a "hydrogen bomb" of evidence.

"If there is data coming, let's have a debate on it," Ms Sule said, referring to Mr Gandhi's data on the alleged "vote chori".

