Need Army Help, DRDO-Type Hospital: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister To Centre

The Delhi government has sought the Indian Army's help and a DRDO-style hospital to deal with the raging COVID-19 crisis in the city. It has also sought the Centre's assistance in making available more oxygen to its hospitals.

Writing to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today requested that as many oxygen tankers as possible be sent to the city, a commodity that is in severe short supply in the city, endangering lives.

When asked about his seeking the army's help, Mr Sisodia told NDTV: "We've sought help from everyone...Centre, private sector, social sector. Since we are facing the oxygen crisis, we have asked for the army's trucks to be made available to supply oxygen.

"The DRDO is already running a 500-bed centre. If they can set up more such centres, that will be helpful."

On Sunday, Delhi received 440 metric tonnes of oxygen while 590 tonnes were its quota and Delhi's present demand was 976 metric tonnes, he said in his letter to Mr Singh.

The Supreme Court had yesterday ordered the Central government to rectify the shortfall of oxygen supply to Delhi by tonight after 12 people died on Saturday and 25 last week owing to the shortage triggered by the second wave of coronavirus cases.

Oxygen supply has been the focus of extended hearings in the Delhi High Court, too, which on Saturday warned the Centre to ensure the city received its quota.

Delhi on Monday reported over 20,000 new Covid cases and over 400 deaths. The active caseload in the city is now a little over 96,000.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting today on the matter of home isolation. Mr Sisodia, along with the Delhi Chief Secretary, will attend the meeting.