Nearly 80 Students Sick In Karnataka After Eating Midday Meal With Dead Lizard

The children have now recovered following treatment and have been discharged from the hospital, an official said.

Nearly 80 Students Sick In Karnataka After Eating Midday Meal With Dead Lizard

The students were admitted to a government hospital, an official said (Representational)

Haveri, Karnataka:

Nearly 80 students of a primary school fell sick in Karnataka's Haveri district after consuming a midday meal in which a dead lizard was found.

"The incident took place on Monday. Around 80 school children fell sick after consuming midday meals in which a dead lizard was found. The students were admitted to a government hospital in Ranibennur town," the District Health Officer (DHO) said.

The children have now recovered following treatment and have been discharged from the hospital, the DHO added.

Also Read

.