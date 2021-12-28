Nearly 80 Students Sick In Karnataka After Eating Midday Meal With Dead Lizard

The students were admitted to a government hospital, an official said (Representational)

Nearly 80 students of a primary school fell sick in Karnataka's Haveri district after consuming a midday meal in which a dead lizard was found.

"The incident took place on Monday. Around 80 school children fell sick after consuming midday meals in which a dead lizard was found. The students were admitted to a government hospital in Ranibennur town," the District Health Officer (DHO) said.

The children have now recovered following treatment and have been discharged from the hospital, the DHO added.