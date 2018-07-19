In 3 Years, Nearly 50,000 People Died On Tracks After Being Hit By Trains

49,790 deaths on rail tracks were reported between 2015 and 2017. (Representational)

Nearly 50,000 people have lost their lives in the last three years on railway tracks after being hit by trains, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha today.



Mr Gohain said 49,790 deaths were reported between 2015-2017. Deaths on railway tracks occur due to trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks, Mr Gohain said.



Mr Gohain said the railways had taken corrective measures like regular announcements through passenger address system at stations urging passengers to use foot over bridges (FOBs), awareness drives against trespassing were conducted, construction of boundary walls, warning signs were erected to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.



