Nearly 100 Chartered Jets To Land In Ayodhya. They'll Park At...

Over 500 VIPs, celebrities, actors, industrialists, and other high-profile guest are likely to land in Ayodhya on Saturday and Sunday, a day before the temple's consecration. A majority of them are coming in chartered and private jets.

Ran temple trust sources said they have asked 12 airports in four states within a 1,000-km radius to accommodate the private jets. This would mean after dropping the passengers, some jets will fly out of Ayodhya to other airports to park.

Apart from the aircraft carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some 50 chartered planes are expected to land in Ayodhya on Monday. The airports in Gorakhpur, Gaya, Lucknow, and Khajuraho have been contacted to park the chartered jets.

"Police in plainclothes will be deployed. They will also guide the guests towards the Ram temple premises," UP Police Director General Prashant Kumar said.