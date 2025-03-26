NDTV Yuva Conclave: First-Time Women MPs On Breaking Barriers In Politics

A new generation of young women leaders is making its mark in a political landscape still dominated by men. At the NDTV Yuva Conclave session titled "Yuva Women Powering Politics," first-time MPs Shambhavi Choudhary (LJP-RV, Bihar), Kamaljeet Sehrawat (BJP, Delhi), and Dr Byreddy Shabari (TDP, Andhra Pradesh) shared their experiences of entering politics, fighting biases, and making their voices heard in Parliament.

Shambhavi Choudhary: 'Patriarchy Unites Women'

Recalling how she was heckled in Parliament during a speech on the 75 years of the Constitution, Shambhavi Choudhary said, "When you say something uncomfortable, the opposition reacts. But I was ready for it." The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP thanked Union Minister Bhupender Yadav for defending her, adding, "It was kind and sweet of him to call it out."

"The environment in Parliament is cordial. Both male and female MPs help each other," she said.

On gender struggles, she remarked, "Patriarchy unites all female MPs. No matter how successful you are, the societal mindset is something we have to fight."

On freedom of speech, she added, "Expressing yourself is important, but so is responsibility. Social media has its pros and cons, and one must understand the impact of their words and actions."

Kamaljeet Sehrawat: Politics Without Family Background Is Possible

A former Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT teacher, Ms Sehrawat never envisioned a political career. "Destiny takes you where you are meant to go. I had no family background in politics, but the BJP gave me a chance," she said at the NDTV Conclave.

She recounted a lesson from former Delhi Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj, "She told me, 'If a man is at 20, you need to be at 22 to be considered a 20.' Women must prove themselves more."

Ms Sehrawat highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to induct one lakh youth into politics, saying, "The era of family-based politics is ending. Fresh minds are shaping the country's future."

Dr Byreddy Shabari: Doctor To Politician

A doctor-turned-MP, Ms Shabari started her journey through medical camps in the rural areas of Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, where villages lacked even basic electricity. "People saw me not just as a doctor but as someone who could bring change," she said.

Her biggest achievement? Bringing electricity to a tribal village for the first time since Independence. "It was the first time they had seen light in their homes. I removed darkness from their lives," she said at the NDTV conclave.

"I want to be a 'good politician'-one who reforms systems and improves lives," she said.