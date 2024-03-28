Anurag Thakur Makes Strong Case For 'One Nation, One Election'. See Details

Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaks at the NDTV Yuva - Youth For Change event

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today made a call for support to switch to the 'one nation, one election' or simultaneous election mode, in which both the Lok Sabha and assembly polls can be held together.

At the 'NDTV Yuva - Youth For Change' event, Mr Thakur, the Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, said the advantages of simultaneous elections include huge cost savings that can be used on other important areas.

"Before 1962, we used to have simultaneous elections. This changed only after 1962... So much of money and energy are spent on one election now," Mr Thakur said.

"If some state elections are advanced or kept on hold for later, at least 10-15 elections can be held together. So security and other election spendings can be saved," Mr Thakur said.

"If we start saving this time, India won't have to wait for 2047, but will achieve its Viksit Bharat (Developed India) dreams much before," the Union Minister said.

A committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind has already submitted a report on the government's simultaneous election push. The panel has studied "best practices from other countries", consulted 39 political parties, economists, and the Election Commission of India.

The panel has said it backs the idea, but called for a legally sustainable mechanism that can break and re-align existing electoral cycles.

"The committee is of unanimous opinion that simultaneous polls should be held," the report, submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, said, noting that Lok Sabha and assembly polls could be held together with local body elections (also synchronised) 100 days later.