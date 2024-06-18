NDTV Most Popular For News In India, TV Or Digital: Reuters Institute Report

NDTV has emerged at the top in the Reuters Institute Survey fourth time in a row

Consolidating its dominance in the news landscape, both online and offline, NDTV has emerged at the top in a survey by the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University. For the fourth time in a row, the survey has found that NDTV 24X7 is the country's most-watched news channel and ndtv.com the country's most popular news website.

According to the Reuters institute's Digital News Report 2024, NDTV accounts for 33 per cent of weekly use across the television, radio and print media. Likewise, ndtv.com, is ahead of the competition with 27 per cent weekly use, according to the report.

Explaining the methodology used in the study, the Reuters Institute has said, "These data are based on a survey of mainly English-speaking, online news users in India - a small subset of a larger, more diverse, media market. Findings in this online poll are not nationally representative and will tend to under-represent the continued importance of traditional media such as TV and print."

The institute noted that its survey found that for a new generation of Indians, their main sources of news is often social media platforms. Almost half of respondents use YouTube (54%) and WhatsApp (48%) for news each week, while Facebook and X are becoming less popular, the study found.

However, it added, platforms such as NDTV continue to enjoy high viewership in their offline and online products, among a younger, urban, mostly English-speaking sample. "Despite a general decline in interest in news over the years, print (40%) and TV (46%) remain popular platforms for respondents to access news, especially during this crucial election year," the report stated.

The survey also found that Indian readers have high trust in the NDTV brand as a source for news.

The report underlined that partisan commercial broadcasters and independent digital portals "who are either uncritical or extremely critical of those in positions of power are actively distrusted by the respondents".

