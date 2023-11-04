NDTV's Opinion Poll On Madhya Pradesh Election: Results Tonight At 9

Who leads in the 'Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vs Congress' Kamal Nath' battle of big names in Madhya Pradesh? How satisfied (or dissatisfied) are voters with the BJP government in the past five years? Tune into NDTV 24x7 at 9 pm for answers to these questions and more in the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti pre-poll survey for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election.

NDTV will take you through an in-depth discussion of voter sentiments and key issues - from price rise to women's safety and unemployment.

Methodology

The NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey was conducted for a week starting from October 24 across 30 of Madhya Pradesh's 230 Assembly constituencies. The sample size for the survey was 3,032 respondents.

Among the points NDTV has covered are:

'Kamal Nath vs Shivraj: Who performed better?'

'How do you rate Shivraj government on governance?'

'Which is the most important election issue?'

Voting in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17, with results due on December 3. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is currently led by the BJP.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are a high-stakes battle, with the BJP led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Congress, who have projected Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial candidate, vying for power. Parties are offering freebies and guarantees, courting tribal, OBC, and women voters.