NDTV Most Popular For News In India: Reuters Institute Report

NDTV 24x7 is India's most-watched news channel and ndtv.com is the country's most popular news website, the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University has declared for the third straight year.

This is the third time in a row that NDTV has topped the rankings in the Reuters Institute Report.

According to the institute's Digital News Report 2023, NDTV accounts for 33 per cent of weekly use across the television, radio and print media. The group's digital arm, ndtv.com, finished at the top of the list with 28 per cent weekly use.

The report said NDTV is considered an independent voice in a polarised Indian TV news space and this has made it one of the top ten trusted news brands in India.

