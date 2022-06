NDTV is India's first choice in news online and on-air, says report

NDTV 24x7 is India's Most Watched TV Channel, finds the prestigious Reuters Institute at Oxford University in its latest report.

The report also lists NDTV's website as India's Most Popular News Website.

NDTV has topped the rankings of the Reuters Institute Report for the second year in a row

We're very grateful to our television and digital audiences for trusting us with the news, and for supporting independent journalism.