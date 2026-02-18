Tech Brings Huge Changes, But Creativity Still Human: Filmmakers On Using AI

AI in filmmaking is just a layer and not a driver behind the whole film, the director of India's first AI-powered Bollywood film told NDTV's Shiv Aroor at the NDTV India.AI Summit today.

Vivek Anchalia, the founder of Amazing Indian Stories and director of 'Naisha', said it is a misconception that his film is "fully AI-made". He pointed out he was essentially a traditional filmmaker with over 20 years of experience, who was simply exploring using AI to see "where it can fill gaps".

Anchalia said 'Naisha' has many attributes of a traditional film, such as songs sung by real singers and music composed by people. There was human dubbing, and all the key contributors and drivers behind the film such as the actors and director were still central to the production, he said.

"Artificial intelligence functioned as a supporting layer and not a creative replacement," Anchalia said.

Hardeep Gambhir, co-founder, media, partnerships and events, LocalHost, highlighted a slow start in convincing the industry to look at AI content in mainstream films. The film industry buy-in was not, however, as difficult as expected once the people saw the intent behind the use of AI, he said.

"They eventually understood that the intention was constructive and not destructive," Gambhir said.

He expanded his analysis on AI to include the fear behind loss of jobs in the entertainment industry, that AI would replace humans in many traditional roles. One aspect that people may not have seen in a proper light is the reality that AI has been leading to emergence of new creative-tech jobs, such as creative technologist and AI film creative director.

"Passionate work has actually opened the doors to opportunities. If we really see, the resistance mostly came from traditionalists who may not necessarily be innovators," Gambhir said.

AI Reduces Filmmaking Cost

Anchalia supported the use of AI in filmmaking for several reasons, one of them being saving cost. For example, a real crowd of 10,000 people would be impossible due to budget restraints. While traditional graphics can create such a crowd, it would take a lot more time than something made using AI.

Another unique feature of AI in filmmaking is the creation of another version of the film as the technology evolves and improves.

On whether AI-created films look believable, there was consensus that the distinction between AI-created and real images has nearly vanished, and the same will happen with the video format as well. But it will take some more time to ensure a high level of realism and accuracy of physics and how objects behave in the video.

