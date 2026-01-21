NDTV Exclusive: Chandrababu Naidu's "Sustainable Growth" Pitch At Davos 2026

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, speaking exclusively with NDTV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, outlined a vision for inclusive economic growth in his state.

Naidu responded to a question on how growth from the bottom fits into Andhra Pradesh's future.

"As of today, India is moving very fast. Sustainable growth is happening in India and it will increase further because of technology maturity, I can say," Naidu said. "Thirty years back, I used to talk about IT. Today, we are all talking about AI. Now with all these developments, India, if you see, 7.5 per cent around, year on year, we are growing GDP contribution. There is a potential for 10 plus. And at the same time, we are going to produce billionaires, millionaires, all inclusive growth rates. I am workingon a concept now, one family, one entrepreneur."

"In a knowledge economy, sitting from a remote area, you can create a company. Now, work from home is a reality. Even MSME, if you see, homestay is a reality. Even so much of wealth has been created in the rural area, remote area. If you create an organisational structure, MSME, micro enterprise or medium enterprise, all these things, the more organisation sector, more efficiency, more wealth will be created. Thereby, we can eradicate poverty," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh government today signed a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management following a high-level meeting between the state's Minister for IT, Electronics and Education, Nara Lokesh and Brookfield Asset Management President Connor Teskey on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

The meeting reviewed progress since the leaders' earlier interaction in London and focused on accelerating next steps under the USD 12 billion MoU signed at the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, according to the statement government press release.

The MoU is among the largest clean-infrastructure commitments announced at the summit.

"When a global powerhouse like Brookfield Asset Management - with nearly USD 1 trillion in assets under management - bets big on Andhra Pradesh, it reinforces our confidence and ambition. This partnership is about speed, scale, and sustainability. From clean-energy powered data centres to renewables, storage and green hydrogen, we are moving decisively to build future-ready infrastructure that creates jobs and drives long-term growth," Nara Lokesh said.