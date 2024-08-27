12 Members Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha, NDA Touches Majority Mark

The ruling NDA reached majority mark in the Rajya Sabha today as nine BJP members and two from allies were elected unopposed in the by-polls for the upper house. With the nine, BJP's strength has reached 96, taking NDA to 112 in the upper house. Among the three others to get elected unopposed were one each from NDA allies NCP faction of Ajit Pawar faction and Rashtriya Lok Manch. The ruling alliance also has the support of six nominated and one independent members.

One member of the Congress also got elected.

Rajya Sabha has 245 seats, though currently there are eight vacancies -- four from Jammu and Kashmir and four nominated. With the house's current strength of 237, the majority mark is 119.

The BJP candidates elected unopposed included Mission Ranjan Dass and Rameshwar Teli from Assam, Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Kiran Chadhary from Haryana, George Kurien from Madhya Pradesh, Dhirya Sheel Patil from Maharashtra, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura.

Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi was elected unopposed from Telangana. NCP Ajit Pawar faction's Nitin Patil got elected from Maharashtra and RLM's Updendra Kushwaha made it to the upper house from Bihar.