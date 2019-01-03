"NDA Not Anyone's Property": Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut To NDTV

Sanjay Raut said his party was with the NDA long before the new crop of BJP leaders emerged.

The Shiv Sena has no qualms about targeting the BJP on the Rafale fighter jet deal while remaining a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because no single party rules the political coalition, party leader Sanjay Raut told NDTV today.

"We are the NDA, and the NDA is not any single party's property," Mr Raut said, pointing out that the Shiv Sena has been a part of the political alliance long before any of the current crop of BJP politicians shot into prominence. He also claimed that there was no need for the Narendra Modi government to be afraid of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rafale deal if it has done nothing wrong.

"Rafale is a matter of national security. Also, questioning the government is not a crime," he said.