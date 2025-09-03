NDA Calls Bihar Bandh On September 4 Over Remarks Against PM Modi, His Mother

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 against the opposition over abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar.

BJP's Bihar state president, Dilip Jaiswal, said the five-hour bandh will be observed from 7:00 am to 12 noon.

However, essential services, including emergency facilities and rail operations, will remain unaffected during the shutdown. Also, the BJP Mahila Morcha will be leading the protest.

The statewide bandh is in protest against objectionable comments made by Congress workers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother last week in Darbhanga during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Following the announcement, Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Kushwaha said, "During the opposition's rally in Darbhanga, abusive words were used against Prime Minister Modi and his mother. This is wrong, both morally and politically."

"Using such language is highly inappropriate, and so far, the Mahagathbandhan leaders have not apologised. This shows how arrogant they are. They have insulted our mothers and sisters, and now we will retaliate. Therefore, the NDA has called for a Bihar bandh, and the women's wing will hold protests across Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday took an indirect jibe, likely at INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, calling them "namdaars," people born with a silver spoon who, he said, cannot understand the struggles of poor mothers or the suffering and pain of their children, as for them, "power" is "inheritance."

Referring to alleged derogatory remarks made during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last week, PM Modi said, "The struggles (Tapasya) of a poor mother, the suffering of her son--these young princes born into royal families cannot be understood. These 'naamdaar' people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them."



