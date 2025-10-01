1 Case In 2022, 3,399 In '23: Manipur's Big Spike In Crimes Against Tribals

India witnessed a sharp 28.7 per cent rise in crimes against members of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community in 2023, with the northeastern state of Manipur emerging as the most affected, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The number of cases registered nationwide as crimes against Scheduled Tribes surged to 12,960 in 2023, up from 10,055 cases in 2022.

Manipur alone accounted for a staggering 3,399 cases -- a big spike from just 1 case in 2022. Cases in Manipur accounted for 26.2 per cent of all such cases across the country. Behind this massive hike is the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities following a Manipur High Court order. The conflict spiralled into widespread unrest, leading to mass displacement, destruction of property, and human rights violations.

Nine states account for over 91% of all crimes against Scheduled Tribes, the data shows. Despite being in the top three, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have actually reported a decline in such cases as compared to 2022.

Legal Framework and Historical Context

The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which came into force in January 1990, aims to prevent offences and discrimination against the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. It also mandates the establishment of Special Courts for speedy trials and provides for the relief and rehabilitation of victims. However, rising case numbers point to a gap between legislation and implementation on the ground.

While 12,960 cases were registered in 2023, the total number of victims stood at 13,740, indicating multiple victims per incident in several cases -- a worrying trend pointing to group-targeted violence.

Crimes Against Dalits Also on the Rise

The report also noted a marginal 0.4 per cent increase in crimes against Scheduled Castes in 2023, with 57,789 registered cases -- up from 57,582 in 2022.

Uttar Pradesh topped the list for crimes against Dalits with 15,130 cases, followed by Rajasthan (8,449), Madhya Pradesh (8,232), Bihar (7,064), and Maharashtra (3,024).