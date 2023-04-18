NCP's Supriya Sule's '2 Explosions' Remark Amid Talk Over Cousin Ajit Pawar

Sharad Pawar brushed off speculation surrounding Ajit Pawar (File)

Amid reports that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is on the verge of switching to the BJP with his supporters, his cousin Supriya Sule today hinted at "two big political explosions" in the next 15 days.



"One (explosion) in Delhi and one in Maharashtra," Supriya Sule, a senior NCP MP and the daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar, told reporters, responding to Prakash Ambedkar's comment on "big political explosions in 15 days".

At the same time, her father Sharad Pawar brushed off speculation surrounding Ajit Pawar and a meeting he allegedly called to rally party MLAs for a shift to the BJP. "There is no truth in the reports. Ajit Pawar didn't call any meeting. He is working for the party. All this is in your head," Mr Pawar told reporters, firmly denying any rift with his nephew.

Supriya Sule, asked to specify her comments on impending booms, said: "You know what explosion. I live in reality. If you ask me about today, I can tell you. I don't know what is happening 15 days later."

On whether Ajit Pawar was planning to cross over, Ms Sule said: "Why don't you ask Ajit dada this? I don't know about this. As a public representative, I have a lot of work. I don't have time to gossip."

She also said Ajit Pawar "works 24 hours" so didn't have time to clarify his stance on the reports.

Though the NCP leaders denied it, Ajit Pawar, a former Deputy Chief Minister, has not clarified so far on reports that he is planning mass defections to join hands with the BJP. The BJP, which is reportedly angling for a tie-up to bolster its numbers in Maharashtra, said it would "welcome" Ajit Pawar, if he were to jump ship.

The speculation has intensified with some MLAs expressing support for "Ajit dada". NCP MLA Anil Patil, who visited Ajit Pawar's home this afternoon, told reporters: "I am with Dada." Responding to the BJP buzz, Mr Patil said: "Dada has not asked us about it till now. If he does, then we will speak about it."