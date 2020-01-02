Ajit Pawar To Get Finance, Ashok Chavan Public Works In Maharashtra: Sources

Ajit Pawar is Deputy chief minister in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Ajit Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party rebel who returned to be Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, is likely to get the coveted finance ministry, sources told NDTV. Discussions are on over the other prime portfolio - home, for which NCP's Nawab Malik is a contender.

A chunk of the key departments might go to the party led by Sharad Pawar, who took the initiative to bring the Congress on board for the alliance.

The key Irrigation department may go to Jayant Patil, and Jitendra Awhad may get housing development, sources said.

Mr Pawar and 35 others -- including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray -- took oath on Monday in the first expansion of the cabinet.