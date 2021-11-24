'No One Above The Law': Nawab Malik's Warning To Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was permanently banned from Twitter for "hateful conduct and abusive behavior" (File)

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday reminded actor Kangana Ranaut that "no one is above the law", as outrage grows over the actor's derogatory comments about the farmers' protest - which she labelled "Khalistani" - and the Sikh community - whom she branded "terrorists".

Mr Malik also took a swipe at Ms Ranaut and the security cover provided to her by the centre (based on a Home Ministry 'threat assessment report'), warning her it would not be enough to stop the law.

"The way Kangana Ranaut is abusing everybody... insulting the father of our nation (Mahatma Gandhi)... saying azadi (independence) was fake and that we were beggars... she is hurting the sentiment of various communities," Mr Malik was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Some she called 'terrorists'... some she called 'mosquitoes'. This is unacceptable. Definitely no one is above the law... whether she has Z security cover doesn't matter... security cannot prevent implementation of the laws. Action will be taken," the NCP leader added.

Ms Ranaut was last year given Y+ security cover by the Union Home Ministry; this was after a request from her father via the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, which is her home state.

A police case was registered against Ms Ranaut on Tuesday for "intentionally and deliberately" portraying the farmers' protest as a "Khalistani" movement and calling Sikhs "terrorists".

Her comment - an Instagram post - came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government would repeal the farm laws that have triggered widespread (and sometimes violent) protests.

In her post the actor lashed out at "Khalistani terrorists... arm-twisting the government" and praised "the only woman Prime Minister... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life".

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm-twisting the government. But let's not forget one woman... only woman Prime Minister... jo apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation, she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. Desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (did not let the nation get broken up)," she ranted.

The police case was filed over "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings..."

Ms Ranaut - notorious for incendiary and crude comments, for which she was permanently banned by Twitter in May for "hateful conduct and abusive behavior" - triggered a massive row after calling India's independence "bheekh", or alms.

The comment came days after she was given the Padma Shri - India's fourth-highest civilian honour - with the Congress calling it "treason" and the AAP calling it "seditious".

With input from ANI